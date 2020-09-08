First PSPS of Season Could Have Been Worse

The first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the season for Western Nevada County has been affecting around 19-thousand customers. And PG and E spokesperson Brandi Merlo says the current restoration estimate is Wednesday evening…

The Red Flag Warning, which normally results in shutoffs, is currently estimated to be lifted by noon Wednesday. The restoration process can take up to 12 hours. Earlier this year, PG and E announced a number of improvements, in hopes of reducing the scope and duration of outages. Merlo says that includes the installation of around 600 sectionalizing devices, for better grid isolation…

Merlo says the number of ground inspection crews has been increased and helicopters have nearly doubled for line inspections. This is the earliest a shutoff has ever been implemented for this area in the three years of the program.