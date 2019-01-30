First Rain and Snow Survey Looks Good For NID

Snowpack and reservoir water levels are also looking good this winter for the Nevada Irrigation District. District Operations Manager Chip Close says their first of three monthly surveys shows that precipitation at Bowman Lake was 93-percent of average, as of Monday…

Reservoir storage is 117-percent of average. Close says if levels stay about the same that will help ensure full water deliveries to NID customers. But the data is also valuable for the state…

And with more storms forecast for the weekend, Close says February is getting off to a promising start that he hopes will be sustained through March.