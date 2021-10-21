First Responder PTSD Rates A Concern

Sometimes all it takes is a sound, or a whiff of a certain scent, to trigger symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder for first responders. It’s estimated that around 30-percent develop behavioral health problems. Kate Pieper is a marriage and family therapist who also helps members of Nevada County law enforcement agencies and fire departments, as well as paramedics. Speaking recently on KNCO’s “On the Town”, says says more are coming in to talk to her, but she’d like to see even more…

Symptoms of PTSD can include difficulty sleeping, avoiding places, people, or activities, extreme mood swings, pulling away from family and friends, and bringing a gun or weapon everywhere…

And for spouses, parents, or children, knowing the signs of PTSD gives them a better chance of getting help for a first responder. It could also help keep them away from drug and alcohol abuse.