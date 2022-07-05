First Responder Therapist Ready To Help

Family therapist Kate Pieper considers it a privilege to work with first responders and their loved ones in Nevada County, including firefighters. And especially this time of the year. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town” recently, she said she prefers the term Post Traumatic Stress Injury over Post Traumatic Stress Disorder…

click to listen to Kate Pieper

Pieper also mentions that first responders often also deal with what’s called “compassion fatigue”…

click to listen to Kate Pieper

Pieper said she believes it’s vital for these men and women to work with therapists who are familiar with their jobs, and the effects it has on their relationships. The awareness of how people operate when they are experiencing their worst days is something a first responder is confronted with daily. When the effects begin to interfere too much, she indicates it’s time to speak to a professional who can help reset your system and help you gain back the enthusiasm you once had for your job