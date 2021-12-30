First Snowpack Survey of Season Impressive

Thanks to the record snowfall this month, the first snowpack survey of the season is showing the best numbers since 2010. Statewide, it’s jumped to 160-percent of normal and 145-percent in the Northern Sierra. State climatologist with the Department of Water Resources, Mike Anderson, says it’s another example of extreme weather events, with extended dry spells, during the winter, due to the global impacts of climate change…

But Anderson also points out that some strong starts to the precipitation season in the past decade have faltered over the rest of the season. He says the 2012-2013 season started with a statewide snowpack of 214-percent of average in late December. But then the storm door closed…

Meanwhile, It should stay dry through the New Year’s weekend before another system is expected to move through late Monday and through Tuesday, before tapering off on Wednesday. But the snow levels should be higher, at 35-hundred to 45-hundred feet.