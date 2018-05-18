First Village Market Day in Nevada City Sunday

It’s a new event in Nevada City this year. Organizers are hoping it’s the first annual Village Market Day. It will be Sunday downtown. Eileen Jorgensen is putting it together. She says it’s like the old sidewalk sales they used to have…

Listen to Eileen Jorgensen 1

Jorgensen is the semi-retired owner of ‘The Magic Carpet’ on Broad Street, and is heading up the effort along with the city and the Chamber of Commerce. She says there will be plenty of bargains, restaurant specials, local art, and, of course, music…

Listen to Eileen Jorgensen 2

There will be a map to guide you to where everything is and when. Village Market Day is Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

–gf