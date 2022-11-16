First Vote Update Since Election To Be Released

Eight days after Election Day, the first updated vote count in Nevada County is expected to be released on November 16th. Over 28-thousand ballots were counted on November 8th. But over 18-thousand still need to be tabulated. Clerk-Recorder-Elect Natalie Adona says 28-thousand is a good number, with the county being one of the first in the state to implement an all mail-in system. She says there are a few more steps involved before counting those kinds of ballots…

Mail-in ballots can also now be received 29 days before an election, but still can’t be tabulated until election night. Adona says not that many early ballots are actually received. Ballots not received until the day before the election or on Election Day are too late to be part of the Election Night count…

But Adona says the mail-in system has also allowed the county to complete a vote canvass in two to three weeks. She says it’s also preferable that large numbers of tabulated votes come with the updates, which is why daily updates aren’t released. One of the more closely-watched issues is Measure V, the county’s half-cent sales tax increase, which was trailing by a narrow margin on election night.