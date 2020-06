For the first time in nearly two months, coronavirus cases are reported in Western Nevada County. Two cases are confirmed for the Grass Valley and Nevada City area. There’s also a new case in Eastern Nevada County. There are now a total of 55 cases in the county, 14 in the west and 41 in the east. 50 are recovered, four are active, and there is still only one death. Four-thousand-286 residents have been tested.