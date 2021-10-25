Fish and Wildlife Grant Application Pgm Underway

It’s that time of year for interested Nevada County groups to seek grants for projects that protect, conserve, and preserve fish and wildlife. County Agriculture Commissioner, Chris DeNijs, says each year the county’s Fish and Wildlife Commission divides up around five to seven-thousand dollars for an estimated five to ten projects. He says the Commission normally prioritizes non-profit organizations…

The Commission has been around since 1977. DeNijs says it recommends a budget to the Board of Supervisors, with the creation of what’s called a propagation fund…

Habitat restoration is among the priorities. The application deadline is November 30th. The Commission later makes grant recommendations to the Board by February, with the Board making the final decision on who gets the grants.