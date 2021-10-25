< Back to All News

Fish and Wildlife Grant Application Pgm Underway

Posted: Oct. 25, 2021 12:24 AM PDT

It’s that time of year for interested Nevada County groups to seek grants for projects that protect, conserve, and preserve fish and wildlife. County Agriculture Commissioner, Chris DeNijs, says each year the county’s Fish and Wildlife Commission divides up around five to seven-thousand dollars for an estimated five to ten projects. He says the Commission normally prioritizes non-profit organizations…

click to listen to Chris DeNijs

The Commission has been around since 1977. DeNijs says it recommends a budget to the Board of Supervisors, with the creation of what’s called a propagation fund…

click to listen to Chris DeNijs

Habitat restoration is among the priorities. The application deadline is November 30th. The Commission later makes grant recommendations to the Board by February, with the Board making the final decision on who gets the grants.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha