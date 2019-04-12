Fish Warning Post-It Day Saturday

For the fifth straight year, dozens of volunteers are spending a Saturday posting signs with safe eating guidelines at popular fishing access points in Nevada County. Greg Thrush is the Environmental Justice Community Organizer for the Sierra Fund. He says thanks to the significant rainfall during March, Sierra reservoirs are primed for the summer fishing season…

Mercury is a developmental neurotoxin disproportionately impacting women of childbearing age and children, as well as groups who consume fish at a higher rate than the general population, such as for cultural and subsistence diets. And Thrush says this year the state has also published site-specific advisories for the Yuba and Bear Rivers, as well as Deer Creek…

And with so much successful postings the first four years, Thrush says fewer volunteers are needed, although the Sierra Fund always welcomes the public’s help.