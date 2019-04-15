Fishing Derby Fun for 47th Year

Hundreds of children and their parents enjoyed the 47th Annual Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club Trout Derby at Lion’s Lake at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Saturday. Derby Organizer Kevin Morgan has been putting the event together for the last 15 years.

With 2000 fish provided by Fish and Wildlife and another 700 trophy fish added to the lake Friday, the youngsters had a good shot at catching something. One young family was out enjoying the day.

Another group of people were having success.

Lion’s Lake itself was improved last year with the help of the the Nevada County Conservation District and numerous community organizations. –30–