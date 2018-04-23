Fishing Derby Fun For All

Another successful Fishing Derby put on by the Grass Valley Sportsman’s Club. The 46th annual event drew 305 registered young fisherman ages 3-12. Though part of the derby is a competition, its also a fun family tradition.

Mike Gallo has been coming for over 20 years.

Listen to Mike Gallo

Caleb and his brother were having fun and catching some fish.

Listen to Caleb

Though Lions Lake was stocked with over 2700 pounds of trout some kids aren’t as lucky as others. Organizer Kevin Morgan says the Sportsman try to raise the unsuccessful fisherperson’s spirits.

Listen to Kevin Morgan

The longest fish of the day was just over 20 inches long.