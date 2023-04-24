< Back to All News

Fishing Fun in the Sun!

Posted: Apr. 24, 2023 1:29 PM PDT

Another fun activity that was taking place over the weekend was the 49th Annual  Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club Trout Derby for children 3-12 at Lions Lake at The Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Hundreds of children were pulling fish out of a fully stocked lake. The action started almost immediately.

 

Others were enjoying the day with their family.

Baits ranged from earth worms to a variety of flavors…

 

Some children more focused than others.

 

Ben Aguilar and his children are the 3rd and 4th generation of his family to participate in the derby.

 

And a mom sharing the good times with her husband and kids. Another example of multiple generations taking part in the fun.

 

The Sportsmen’s Club planting Lions Lake with 1500 pounds of trout from the Department of Fish and Wildlife and another purchased 500 pounds of trophy fish made for hours of fun while children tried a variety of techniques and baits trying to catch a legendary monster of the lake.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha