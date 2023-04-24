Fishing Fun in the Sun!

Another fun activity that was taking place over the weekend was the 49th Annual Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club Trout Derby for children 3-12 at Lions Lake at The Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of children were pulling fish out of a fully stocked lake. The action started almost immediately.

Others were enjoying the day with their family.

Baits ranged from earth worms to a variety of flavors…

Some children more focused than others.

Ben Aguilar and his children are the 3rd and 4th generation of his family to participate in the derby.

And a mom sharing the good times with her husband and kids. Another example of multiple generations taking part in the fun.

The Sportsmen’s Club planting Lions Lake with 1500 pounds of trout from the Department of Fish and Wildlife and another purchased 500 pounds of trophy fish made for hours of fun while children tried a variety of techniques and baits trying to catch a legendary monster of the lake.