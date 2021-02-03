Fitness Centers COVID Struggles Continue

Among the numerous businesses that have struggled to stay financially viable during the pandemic have been fitness centers. According to the International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association, up to one in four centers were projected to have closed permanently by the end of last year. They were not allowed to be open, even outdoors, during the Stay At Home Order that ended last month. At the Training Zone in Grass Valley, owner Kevin Bennett, speaking during On the Town, says the last year has been tough…

Fitness centers can open, under the Purple Tier, although only outdoors. Training Zone Fitness Director Zoey McCarty wonders when things will ever return to normal…

Mandates to operate at reduced levels of capacity, as low as 10-percent, when fitness centers were allowed to open indoors, have further hampered their financial health. In December, 25 centers sued San Diego County and the state, seeking an injunction that would allow them to resume indoor operations.