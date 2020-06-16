< Back to All News

Fitness Centers In Nevada Co Hope To Recover

Posted: Jun. 16, 2020 2:36 PM PDT

It’s been nearly three months since members of fitness centers in California could return for a workout. In Grass Valley, South Yuba Club co-owner, Mike Carville, says among the social distancing measures they’ve taken is reducing class sizes. He says making sure members are comfortable is one of their biggest concerns…

Carville says outdoor workout spaces have also been developed on the courts. They’ve also created a new half-mile walking trail around the property. Also, what he calls a “muscle beach”, pouring a concrete slab, with stairs on it, by their pickleball court. He anticipates most members returning, despite the continued uncertainty about the coronavirus…

Carville says perhaps their most costly improvement has been an air filtration system, which they had already been thinking about installing. There’s also signage reminding people to wipe down the equipment before they leave. And an extra janitor has also been hired.

