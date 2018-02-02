Five Arrests In Large Pot Operation Penn Valley

Five arrests, after a large marijuana manufacturing operation was busted at a home near Penn Valley. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says the upscale home was on Houghton Ranch Road, off Highway 20. He says when officers arrived, several of the suspects ran inside a barn, where a butane honey oil lab was located. But he says they quickly came back out and officers soon found out why, when the lab appeared to be in a hazardous condition…

Bringolf says they also found a recently-harvested marijuana grow of 106 plants, up to 50 pounds of processed marijuana, and several totes of marijuana shake, among other items. He says several suspects, believed to be out of town workers for the operation, were also making marijuana edibles in what was considered less than hygenic conditions…

Bringolf says officers also found a couple of pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, several loaded firearms, and several thousand dollars. Three of the suspects are from Sacramento and identifed as: 26-year-old Kyle Byrd, 25-year-old Sophia Todd, and 27-year-old Andrew Kovisto. The other two are 40-year-old Chad Wikoff, from the Penn Valley-Sacramento area, and 20-year-old Gabriella Skondin, from Tucson, Arizona, but also with ties to Penn Valley. Meanwhile, Bringolf says the owners of the property are still under investigation.