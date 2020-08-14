Five Candidates For Three GV Council Seats

The candidate list is now set for the November Grass Valley City Council race. There are three open seats, with two of them being vacated by Howard Levine and Lisa Swarthout, who are retiring. The other seat is occupied by Jan Arbuckle, who is seeking another term. She’s joined by challengers Bob Branstrom, who ran unsuccessfully in 2018, along with Steven Conrad, Tom Ivy, who’s also on the Planning Commission, and Edward Peevey. Swarthout, who is also currently the mayor, is optimistic about the future leadership…

Swarthout says even with coronavirus restrictions, there’s are a lot of promising projects going on downtown, including the rennovations of the Holbrooke Hotel and the Center for the Arts…

Swarthout also credits Levine’s longtime leadership for improvements in Grass Valley.