< Back to All News

Five Candidates For Three GV Council Seats

Posted: Aug. 14, 2020 12:27 AM PDT

The candidate list is now set for the November Grass Valley City Council race. There are three open seats, with two of them being vacated by Howard Levine and Lisa Swarthout, who are retiring. The other seat is occupied by Jan Arbuckle, who is seeking another term. She’s joined by challengers Bob Branstrom, who ran unsuccessfully in 2018, along with Steven Conrad, Tom Ivy, who’s also on the Planning Commission, and Edward Peevey. Swarthout, who is also currently the mayor, is optimistic about the future leadership…

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

Swarthout says even with coronavirus restrictions, there’s are a lot of promising projects going on downtown, including the rennovations of the Holbrooke Hotel and the Center for the Arts…

click to listen to Lisa Swarthout

Swarthout also credits Levine’s longtime leadership for improvements in Grass Valley.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha