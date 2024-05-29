Five Dahle Bills Make It Out Of State Senate

Just under the deadline, there are some legislative victories being reported by Nevada County’s representative in the State Senate. Brian Dahle says perhaps the most important measure of the five that have been passed by the full house and sent to the Assembly would help financially-ailing rural hospitals…

The legislation requires that 100-percent of reasonable costs providing patient care would be reimbursed for Medi-Cal services at those facilities. A related bill authorizes the State Department of Health Care Services to waive the interest on unrecovered Medi-Cal payments due to a provider, when certain factors are met. Meanwhile, Dahle says another bill would allow biomass generation facilities to continue operating, to reduce harmful debris that pose a serious wildfire threat…

And Dahle says another energy measure also expands the definition of “eligible materials” under the Buy Clean California Act, to include all insulation types. The idea is to incentivize manufacturers to continue climate and reliability investments in their products. And the fifth bill allows state agencies to make evidence-based decisions to improve traffic and wildlife safety on state highways.