Five Dead in Butte County Fire

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that five people have died so far in the Camp Fire. Officials say the victims died in vehicles as they tried to escape the Camp Fire in the Paradise area. Three firefighters have been reported injured. The death toll could rise once emergency personnel can get into the areas where the fire is burning. Meanwhile, over two thousand fire personnel are in Butte County, contiuing to battle the Camp Fire, which has caused all kinds of destruction in the town of Paradise, and has burned to the east edge of Chico. The estimated acreage is 70-thousand, which means it has more than tripled since last night, and it is only five percent contained. CalFire Public Information Officer Rick Carhart says one bit of good news is that there’s no Red Flag warning today….

Listen to Rick Carhart 1

The focus is still on public safety and fighting the fires, but several hundred structures have been destroyed. Carhart says the estimate right now, is two-thousand…

Listen to Rick Carhart 2

The Paradise Post newspaper is reporting several business and churches that have been destroyed, including the McDonald’s restaurant, the Black Bear Diner, Ace Hardware, and Paradise Elementary School. Carhart says even on the valley floor in Chico, it’s dark and smoky…

Listen to Rick Carhart 3

The fire is not threatening the city of Chico.