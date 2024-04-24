Five Most Evacuation-Vulnerable Areas Identified

Results of a study that focused on the five most evacuation-vulnerable areas in Nevada County were presented to the Board of Supervisors at their Tuesday meeting. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Mike Vingom told the Board that Alta Sierra’s over seven-thousand residents have the most significant potential for a catastrophic wildfire, due to its population density, fuel load and topography…

The other four most vulnerable areas are Greenhorn, Cascade Shores/Banner Mountain, Lake of the Pines, and Lake Wildwood. But Lake of the Pines’ nearly 59-hundred residents were also singled out for having the most defensible community. Alta Sierra is in Supervisor Ed Scofield’s district. He also emphasized the importance of finding a way, through the property owners, to have private roads opened up, to speed up the ability for residents to drive out of a threatened area…

The study also highlights the importance of collaboration in doing clearing work. That still includes Firewise Communities, despite the current concerns about the Fire Safe Council. Supervisor Sue Hoek reminded the public that the county can’t do it all alone and this could greatly speed up fuels reduction along roadways…

The study also provides defensible projects that the County, its partners, and stakeholders, can leverage to put forward for future funding opportunities. Another goal is to gain community feedback to identify neighborhood specific concerns.