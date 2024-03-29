Five Teens Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit

Five teens, including from the Grass Valley area, have been arrested, after a vehicle pursuit. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says they received a call, early Friday morning, that a vehicle, wanted from a Sacramento County carjacking, had been scanned, passing a license plate reader camera, as it entered Grass Valley on McKnight Way…

Williams says the driver sped toward Colfax from Empire Street. Officers lost track for about ten minutes before locating the vehicle again, near the Bear River Bridge, and continued to head into Colfax. The driver soon after crashed on Placer Hill Road…

But Williams says 18-year-old Monroe Hubbert, of Grass Valley, was soon after tracked down in a wooded area, also with the help of Vito as well as a drone. All five teens had only minor injuries from the accident. Also taken into custody was 19-year-old Joshua Sisk, of Lincoln. And since the other three were 15 to 17 years old, their names were not released, including a boy who was also from the Grass Valley area.