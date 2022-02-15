< Back to All News

Five-Vehicle Collision Snarls Hwy 49 Traffic

Posted: Feb. 14, 2022 5:34 PM PST

A five-vehicle accident snarled traffic on Highway 49 near Grass Valley Monday morning. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it was reported on a two-lane section between La Barr Meadows Road and McKnight Way…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the male driver rear-ended a vehicle in front of him, causing a chain-reaction type of collision. He says that area of the highway can be a bit of a choke point, where lanes are reduced…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says there were only a few very minor injuries from the crash. But it did close both lanes for a time and it took about an hour to clear it up.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha