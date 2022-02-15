Five-Vehicle Collision Snarls Hwy 49 Traffic

A five-vehicle accident snarled traffic on Highway 49 near Grass Valley Monday morning. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it was reported on a two-lane section between La Barr Meadows Road and McKnight Way…

Bice says the male driver rear-ended a vehicle in front of him, causing a chain-reaction type of collision. He says that area of the highway can be a bit of a choke point, where lanes are reduced…

Bice says there were only a few very minor injuries from the crash. But it did close both lanes for a time and it took about an hour to clear it up.