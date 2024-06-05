Flag Day Also A Reminder About Disposal Pgm

Just ahead of Flag Day, on June 14th, there’s a reminder about a two-year year-round program that addresses worn-out varieties that can no longer be displayed. Drop-off receptacles are located inside a number of businesses while they’re open. And Grass Valley Police Sergeant Russ Johnson says that also includes inside his Department’s lobby, Monday through Friday. He says the disposal program was started by a local high school student…

Johnson says he believes he was told that last year over a-thousand flags were collected…

Johnson says other drop-off locations are the Veterans Services Office, B and C Ace Home and Garden Center, Hills Flat Lumber, and Riebes Auto Parts.