Flat Fee Decision Has Customers Confused

Reaction, as you might expect, is mixed to last week’s approval of a flat utility fee by the California Public Utilities Commission. And many customers remain confused about whether their bills will go up or down. The agency authorized a fee of 24 dollars and cuts to electricity costs by five-to-seven-cents per kilowatt hour. And Cynthia Martinez, with the Predictable Power Coalition, says relief is coming for low-income customers who need it most…

Martinez says a portion of the fixed infrastructure costs, such as maintaining power lines and equipment, will be moved from the usage rate to a separate line item called “Flat Rate”. But customers who receive low-income assistance programs won’t have to pay the entire amount…

PG and E is part of the Coalition. And Martinez says those customers won’t see the change until early 2026. But there are plenty of dissenters to the decision. Nevada County’s State Senator, Brian Dahle, says Governor Newsom’s appointees on the Commission are adding another 300 dollars to families’ already stretched budgets. To see how the plan will affect you, you can go to the CPUC website.