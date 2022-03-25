Fleeing Ukraine: A Nevada County Resident Tells His Story of 72 hours to Safety (Part5)

This week we shared the story of Nevada County resident, Blake Westman, that was caught in Ukraine when the Russian invasion began. Blake Westman re-told his story of three challenging days getting from Kiev to Poland. It included explosions, travel through subway stations, all night train travel, air raid sirens, being separated from his friends, being taken advantage of by a cab driver, an all-night van ride complete with interrogations and threats, spending a frozen night outside at the border, watching people climb the fence to get out of Ukraine, waiting hours and hours in endless lines to get through the Ukranian border only to wait more to get into Poland, finally arriving at a shelter where food , bedding , bathrooms, and communications were set up. Blake also had financial resources to continue travels the next day.

The next morning Blake and his Norwegian friend, Trond, were preparing to move on when Blake had one more cause for concern.

Blake presented his passport and was relieved with the response.

He then laughed and returned his passport.

Blake and some fellow travelers were then graced with one more act of kindness.*

The group loaded up and was on their way. Travels from that point forward were far less troublesome and far more comfortable.