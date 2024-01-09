Flexible Plastics Recycling A Rotary Club Focus

The Rotary Club of Nevada City may be the most actively involved with environmental causes among all the local clubs in the area. And Club secretary Robin Milam, appearing recently on KNCO’s On the Town, said they’ve been focusing on the recycling of what’s called “flexible plastics”…

Flexible plastic packaging refers to materials that you can easily scrunch up into a ball. That also includes bread bags, snack wrappers, and zip-lock pouches. And it’s the most common contaminant found in recycling toters, or 40-percent of all curbside contaminants. It gets tangled in sorting facility equipment, causing lengthy shutdowns and expensive delays. They also mix with other recyclables, which can affect the quality of recycled products. But Milam said the Rotary Club of Nevada City has partnered with Trex Composite Decking. The company has found a good way to keep such materials out of the wastestream, while also providing a respite for hikers…

Previously, flexible plastics had to be separated into two categories. But the materials can now be joined together in a combined category.