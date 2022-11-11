Flights of a Lifetime Friday and Saturday

Nevada County residents and visitors seeking adventure and nostalgia the next couple of days can take a flight of a lifetime as a World War II era aircraft will be taking fee paying passengers on 45-minute flights taking off from the Nevada County Airport. Members of the Golden Empire Flying Association Tim O’Brien and Juan Browne say several times on Veterans Day and Saturday there will be spectacular flights.

Morning flights are at 9:00 AM and 10:30AM, and afternoon flights are at 1:30PM and 3:00PM.

Though its uncertain if the C-47, named Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber, took part in actual D-Day bombings, the aircraft did participate in the anniversary celebration.

The plane is named after a major contributor to the return and restoration of the plane.

A number of local businesses help make this event possible.

Proceeds from each 200-dollar ticket go towards aviation scholarships for local youth. Reservations can be made at the Beam Easy Living Center or call 530-273-5166…. or you can also go up to the airport.