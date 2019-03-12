< Back to All News

Flip It Forward For Kids

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 9:18 PM PDT

They were giving away free pancakes all day. Tuesday was National Pancake Day and IHOPs around the country particpated in the giveaway while raising money for children with severe medical issues. Local IHOP manager Estella the free pancakes help people choose to make a donation to support The Chidren’s Miracle Network and UC Davis Chilldren’s Hopsital. Estella says a number of customers took advantage of the free pancakes earlier today, and throughout the evening. She says last year National Pancake Day was very successful.

Listen to Estella

Last years donation from the Grass Valley IHOP was over one thousand dollars. Shriners Hopsital for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society also benefit from donations.

