Flood Concerns Stall Northern Queen Inn Expansion

Most of the plans for a major expansion of the Northern Queen Inn have received the blessing of the Nevada City Planning Commission. But there was one notable exception. Commission member Peter Van Zant says they couldn’t approve most of the 12 proposed cabins that the Heritage Hotel Group wanted to build. He says the others were too close to Gold Run Creek…

Van Zant says safety was too important to approve the group’s request for a variance…

No concerns were expressed about the removal of 15 trees and inactive tracks at the Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum. The Commission is holding a special meeting on February third to see if the changes the owners come back with are adequate.