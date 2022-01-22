< Back to All News

Flood Concerns Stall Northern Queen Inn Expansion

Posted: Jan. 21, 2022 4:56 PM PST

Most of the plans for a major expansion of the Northern Queen Inn have received the blessing of the Nevada City Planning Commission. But there was one notable exception. Commission member Peter Van Zant says they couldn’t approve most of the 12 proposed cabins that the Heritage Hotel Group wanted to build. He says the others were too close to Gold Run Creek…

click to listen to Peter Van Zant

Van Zant says safety was too important to approve the group’s request for a variance…

click to listen to Peter Van Zant

No concerns were expressed about the removal of 15 trees and inactive tracks at the Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum. The Commission is holding a special meeting on February third to see if the changes the owners come back with are adequate.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha