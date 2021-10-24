Flood/Debris Evacuation Warning For River Fire Areas

has issued an Evacuation Warning for zones NCO-E102-A, NCO-E050-A, and NCO-E103A due to the hazards posed by the Flash Flood & Debris Flow Watch issued for Sunday morning through Monday morning. Heavy rain is possible over the River Fire burn scar, which could create ash and debris flows. A Flash Flood w/ Debris Flow is a threat to life & property. Use caution in these areas, conditions can change rapidly. Be prepared to evacuate immediately upon an Evacuation Order. View the Evac Warning zones @ http://community.zonehaven.com.