Flood/Debris Evacuation Warning For River Fire Areas

Posted: Oct. 24, 2021 12:03 PM PDT
@NevCoOES

has issued an Evacuation Warning for zones NCO-E102-A, NCO-E050-A, and NCO-E103A due to the hazards posed by the Flash Flood & Debris Flow Watch issued for Sunday morning through Monday morning. Heavy rain is possible over the River Fire burn scar, which could create ash and debris flows. A Flash Flood w/ Debris Flow is a threat to life & property. Use caution in these areas, conditions can change rapidly. Be prepared to evacuate immediately upon an Evacuation Order. View the Evac Warning zones @ community.zonehaven.com.

4:30 PM · Oct 23, 2021Twitter Web App

Nevada County OES@NevCoOES

