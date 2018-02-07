Flu Caseload Easing For Many Parts Of State

The flu season has eased in California, as well as Nevada County…

But County Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says the number of cases is still considered to be elevated for what has been a busy season for doctors. And he says another wave is still possible…

Cutler says this season’s vaccine has been considered to be about 30 to 40-percent effective, but a more precise number should be known by around the middle of the month. He also says the unusually mild and dry weather is keeping people outdoors more, and not confined indoors as much, where coughing and sneezing can be more contagious. But he says that hasn’t really helped reduce the severity of the flu season that much.