< Back to All News

Flu Cases Are Starting To Pick Up With Holiday

Posted: Dec. 1, 2023 2:11 PM PST

The holiday season means more large, indoor gatherings. And Nevada County Deputy Public Health Officer, Doctor Glennah Trochet, says that usually also includes an uptick in flu cases. But, so far, it’s nothing out of the ordinary, in terms of influenza-type illnesses…

click to listen to Doctor Trochet

The colder weather and shorter days this time of year also keeps people inside more. Public health experts in California generally expect a mild flu season, especially compared to a year ago. Last year it was especially severe, as social activities returned to normal and COVID social-distancing rules ended. Officials say that more than two years of staying at home and taking precautionary measures protected people. But it also reduced their immunity. And Trochet says using high-quality masks are here to stay…

click to listen to Doctor Trochet

Meanwhile, experts are also saying that they’re seeing decent matches with this year’s flu vaccine. The peak of the season is actually in January and February, so Trochet says there’s still plenty of time to get a shot. Otherwise, you can also take other traditional precautions, such as regular handwashing.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha