Flu Cases Are Starting To Pick Up With Holiday

The holiday season means more large, indoor gatherings. And Nevada County Deputy Public Health Officer, Doctor Glennah Trochet, says that usually also includes an uptick in flu cases. But, so far, it’s nothing out of the ordinary, in terms of influenza-type illnesses…

The colder weather and shorter days this time of year also keeps people inside more. Public health experts in California generally expect a mild flu season, especially compared to a year ago. Last year it was especially severe, as social activities returned to normal and COVID social-distancing rules ended. Officials say that more than two years of staying at home and taking precautionary measures protected people. But it also reduced their immunity. And Trochet says using high-quality masks are here to stay…

Meanwhile, experts are also saying that they’re seeing decent matches with this year’s flu vaccine. The peak of the season is actually in January and February, so Trochet says there’s still plenty of time to get a shot. Otherwise, you can also take other traditional precautions, such as regular handwashing.