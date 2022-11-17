Flu Cases On Upswing In Nevada County

For the first time since 2019, it’s looking more like a traditional flu season for the holidays, with COVID fears lessened, including fewer restrictions. But Nevada County Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says other respiratory diseases are on the upswing here. She says flu cases have been mild in recent years…

Cooke says the biggest concern has been the increase in RSV cases. It’s a virus that can cause cold-like symptoms in most adults and older children. But it can be more serious for children five and younger. Meanwhile, she says the flu vaccine appears to be a good match for most influenza viruses…

But Cooke says it’s still recommended to also get the COVID vaccine and the booster that has protection against the original virus and an Omicron variant. Otherwise, it’s the usual precautions, including washing hands frequently and not touching your face, and improving ventilation in homes and workplaces.