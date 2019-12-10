Flu Season Cases Are Picking Up

The holiday season also normally means an uptick in flu cases. And Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says cases are occurring at levels typically seen later in the season, including the peak times in January or February. As for specific local numbers, Cutler says they’re not normally gathered, unless there’s an epidemic going on…

Cutler says the two main flu types protected by the vaccine are “A” and “B”, with more of the milder “B” cases being reported so far…

The California Department of Public Health says since September 29th, when the flu season officially started, there have been 16 influenza-coded deaths, but none in Nevada County. Cutler says getting vaccinated is the best defense, as always. But it takes a couple of weeks after the shot for the body to build immunity. Also, take the other usual precautions, including covering coughs or sneezes, frequent handwashing, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth as much as possible.