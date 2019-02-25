< Back to All News

Flu Season Has Been Mild

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 5:24 PM PST

Although this flu season has been much more mild, compared to the number of severe cases a year ago, deaths are up. The California Department of Public Health says there were 207 recorded, as of about two weeks ago, compared to 185 during the same period a year ago. But Nevada County’s Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says this year’s toll also includes people 65 and older. He says local numbers are not available…

Cutler says the main reason is that this season’s flu strain has been more moderate…

State health officials also say there have been more flu outbreaks this season, 38 versus 29 a year ago. Cutler says flu season normally peaks by no later than February and usually lingers into the early spring months. Last year’s season was one of the worst ever, with 329 known deaths.

