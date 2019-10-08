Flu Season May Be Worse Than Last Year

A tough flu season for Australia might also mean a worse one for the United States, including Nevada County. The County’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, says Southern Hemisphere seasons, where winter is ending, has had moderate to high levels of medical treatment…

click to listen to Ken Cutler

Cutler says since the flu season normally doesn’t kick in this early in the fall it’s a great time to start taking preventative measures, especially getting a shot…

click to listen to Ken Cutler

Cutler says you should also avoid people who are ill and practice good hygiene, including washing your hands regularly. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth and disinfect surfaces that may be contaminated by germs. Cutler says the peak of our flu season is normally in January and early February. Last year’s season in California was longer, but much more mild, compared to 2017, which saw a number of severe cases and more deaths.