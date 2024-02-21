Flu Season May Have Peaked But It’s Not Over

Flu season appears to have peaked in many areas of the state, in January, including in Nevada County. The County’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Sherilynn Cooke, says the number of cases has flattened out and the season, overall, has been fairly average. But the common flu has been more prevalent recently than COVID, with more hospitalizations in the last month…

But California is one of ten states listed by the CDC as having some of the highest rates of influenza in the country. Cooke says it’s still not too late to get a flu shot. Meanwhile, she’s not sure how effective this year’s vaccine has been…

Among hospitalized older adults, the respiratory virus, also known as RSV, has been less common. But it’s been associated with more severe disease than COVID or influenza. The California Department of Public Health has been listing a higher positivity rate in RSV this season, overall, compared to the flu. Cooke says flu season typically actually continues through April.