Flu Season May Have Peaked Here

Posted: Dec. 30, 2022 12:45 PM PST

Despite the so-called “tripledemic”, Nevada County’s Public Health Officer says it hasn’t been that bad of a flu season here, in terms of severity, especially compared to the Omicron surge of a year ago. And Doctor Sherilynn Cooke says it looks like we’ve already hit the overall peak of caseloads…

click to listen to Doctor Cooke

The “tripledemic” is a combination of COVID, influenza, and respiratory viruses. Meanwhile, Cooke says COVID cases are actually on the rise, with more infections expected from recent holiday gatherings. But it’s nothing like last June, when the county had a case rate of 31. The most recent number was only six…

Meanwhile, the statewide vaccination rate is 72-percent. Cooke says the county’s rate is pretty solid as well, but there could be more people getting the Bivalent vaccine. That helps protect you from the Omicron strain.

