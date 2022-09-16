< Back to All News

Flu Season Might Be Worse Than A Year Ago

Posted: Sep. 16, 2022 12:52 AM PDT

In California, flu activity usually begins to increase during the holiday season. So it’s recommended by public health officials that you get vaccinated by the end of October. It takes a couple of weeks after vaccination for the body to build an immunity. Meanwhile, Nevada County Deputy Public Health Officer, Doctor Glennah Trochet, says there could be a lot more cases this season, compared to a year ago, when the pandemic was still a major concern…

However, Trochet says Southern Hemisphere nations, like Australia and New Zealand, have already seen higher than average peak seasons, where it’s already winter. And that can be a precursor for North America. She says this year’s vaccine, which is recommended for anyone six months or older, protects against four types of viruses. But the effectiveness is always difficult to predict…

But Trochet says mismatches don’t happen very often. Flu and COVID vaccines or boosters may also be administered concurrently.

