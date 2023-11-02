< Back to All News

Flu Shot Clinic at Public Health Department Today

Posted: Nov. 2, 2023 5:51 AM PDT

To help boost the number of people that get a flu vaccine this year, Nevada County Public Health department has been offering free flu shot clinics. The drive-thru emergency clinic in October drew over 300 residents, and today Public Information Officer Jenny Comperda says there is another walk-in opportunity.

 

The clinic is for anyone ages three and up.

A high dose variation of the vaccine is available for those 65 and older.
The Public Health department is located on Crown Point Circle not at the Rood Center or Brighton Greens County Office complexes.
Health officials are also recommending an updated COVID booster, an RSV vaccine for youth and the elderly, and a pneumonia vaccine for residents over 50. But those are not available at this clinic or at the Health Department. The clinic is at 500 Crown Point Circle from 1 to 4 PM- no appointment necessary.

