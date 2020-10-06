Flu Shot Clinic Success- 600 Doses Under 3 hours

An overwhelming response and less doses provided by the state than usu, led to a shorter flu shot clinic than originally planned by the Nevada County Public Health Department Tuesday afternoon. Public Health Director Jill Blake, says residents began lining up around 10:15 for a scheduled 12:00 noon start, and staff had to cut off the line around 1:30.

The early start was only possible because the clinic team was set up and there was already a long line of cars waiting to get the vaccine.

Blake said the limiting factor was the number of doses allotted by the state.

Blake was appreciative of the residents who waited patiently to get their shots.

Though the line was cut off around 1:30, it took another hour or so until all the vehicles were processed and shots were administered.