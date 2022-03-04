Flying Meat Pies a St Piran’s Day Tradition

St. Piran’s Day, the annual celebration of the Patron Saint of Cornwall and Cornish Miners, returns to Grass Valley Saturday morning; and local Cornish Bard, Gage McKinney explains one of the highlights of the event is the traditional Pastie Toss competition between Grass Valley and Nevada City mayors.

Pasties are a traditional food item from Cornwall.

The objective is to toss and land a pastie on a replica of the St Piran Flag. A pastie is a half-moon shaped meat pie that is neither streamline or round, and often produces a wicked bounce.

Both Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar and Nevada City Mayor Duane Strawser are experienced pastie tossers. Strawser has participated multiple times as Nevada City Mayor. Aguilar filled in a few years ago when he was Grass Valley Vice Mayor. McKinney says there will be many other participants.

St. Piran’s Day kicks off at 10:00 am Saturday in the city hall parking lot at the corner of South Auburn St and East mains Street. Activities should wrap up in about an hour or so.