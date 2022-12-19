< Back to All News

FNL Bright Futures Expand Pilot Project

Posted: Dec. 19, 2022 12:49 AM PST

A contract expanding a new pilot project that’s partnered two prominent youth organizations has been approved by Nevada County Supervisors. It’s been extended through June of 2025. The county’s Health and Wellness Manager, Toby Guevin, told the Board this is the first time Friday Night Live has had another community partner in its 30-year history. That’s Bright Futures For Youth…

Friday Night Live focuses on youth leadership development and alcohol, tobacco, and prevention programs. In addition to the high schools, it has Club Live for middle schools and Friday Night Live Kids for elementary schools. Three new sites have already been added, since the pilot project began last August at Union Hill and Ready Springs Schools. County Supervisor Heidi Hall praised the organization’s recent growth…

Guevin said partnering with Bright Futures For Youth provides another opportunity for young people to help build connection and belonging.

