< Back to All News

Foley Resigns As Nevada City Police Chief

Posted: Feb. 18, 2018 1:01 PM PST

Nevada City’s police chief has resigned. Tim Foley announced his resignation Friday night, and the search for an interim chief will begin immediately. Foley told KNCO this morning that this was not a decision that was made all of a sudden…

Listen to Tim Foley 1

The announcement also comes not too long after Nevada City named Catrina Olson as the new city manager, but Foley denies that there were any problems between the two…

Listen to Tim Foley 2

Foley was hired as Nevada City Police Chief in December of 2013 and started on the job in February of 2014. In that time, more officers were added, Foley started the monthly ‘Cup With a Cop’ program, and the city got its canine officer Rudiger. Foley says the department, especially with his two sergeants, is in good hands…

Listen to Tim Foley 3

The 64 year-old Foley has spent almost four decades in law enforcement, with the majority of his time in San Francisco, where he retired as police chief. He says he’ll split time between the Bay Area and Nevada County. His resignation officially takes effect in 60 days, but says he’ll “begin to drift out of the picture” once an interim police chief is named.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha