Foley Resigns As Nevada City Police Chief

Nevada City’s police chief has resigned. Tim Foley announced his resignation Friday night, and the search for an interim chief will begin immediately. Foley told KNCO this morning that this was not a decision that was made all of a sudden…

Listen to Tim Foley 1

The announcement also comes not too long after Nevada City named Catrina Olson as the new city manager, but Foley denies that there were any problems between the two…

Listen to Tim Foley 2

Foley was hired as Nevada City Police Chief in December of 2013 and started on the job in February of 2014. In that time, more officers were added, Foley started the monthly ‘Cup With a Cop’ program, and the city got its canine officer Rudiger. Foley says the department, especially with his two sergeants, is in good hands…

Listen to Tim Foley 3

The 64 year-old Foley has spent almost four decades in law enforcement, with the majority of his time in San Francisco, where he retired as police chief. He says he’ll split time between the Bay Area and Nevada County. His resignation officially takes effect in 60 days, but says he’ll “begin to drift out of the picture” once an interim police chief is named.

