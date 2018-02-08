From workshops about mushrooms and tours of local farms to classes about soil health and ag technology, the 8th annual Sustainable Food and Farm Conference opens today in Nevada County. Most of the events during the four-day conference will be held at Nevada Union High School, with local restaurants and farms also taking part. Rachel Berry is the conference manager…

There is a post-harvest food handling workshop that kicks off the conference today (Thursday), with farm tours scheduled for tomorrow, and workshops Saturday and Sunday at N-U. Local farmer Drew Speroni is attending his sixth conference, and says there is a lot of information, networking, and bonding that comes with attending…

The conferemce first started in 2010 by a group of local farmers to bring national leaders of the sustainable food movement to Nevada County.

