Food and Toy Run On Saturday

Posted: Dec. 8, 2023 12:11 AM PST

The second Saturday of December every year is when residents see hundreds of motorcycles rumble through the streets of Nevada City and Grass Valley for the Nevada County Food and Toy Run. Everyone gathers at the Rood Center in the morning, before heading out at noon. The president of the 32nd annual event, Eric Oliver, says a lot more families in need have signed up this year…

Oliver says he’s hoping to see close to 15-hundred motorcyclists. And this year, the original route will be back, with the procession coming through the Mill Street Plaza, where many spectators are expected to gather. Once everyone arrives at the Fairgrounds, all the new, unwrapped gifts and toys, as well as non-perishable food, will be handed out…

Families are also provided a Christmas dinner. And organizers are still accepting donations, at the Fairgrounds, up to the time the parade begins. That’s from 11am to 4pm today, and 9am to noon tomorrow. The event is a partnership between the county and the Food Bank, Interfaith Food Ministry, Head Start, and Golden Sierra Life Skills.

