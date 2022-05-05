Food Bank Almost Out of Food

The Food Bank of Nevada County continues providing fresh and packaged food to Nevada County residents in need of assistance regardless if it’s a temporary situation or a long term situation. Usually there are traditional food drives around the holidays to provide special meals for those struggling to make ends meet, but since the pandemic the daily need has increased exponentially.

Because clients may not have the ability to prepare fresh food, the canned meal type food is more beneficial. It can be eaten as is and contains multiple nutrients.

However, right now, the food bank itself is struggling to get enough food to provide for those in need. Speaking on KNCO’s On The Town Wednesday, Executive Director Nicole McNeely says they are down to the last barrel of the non-perishable food and desperately need donations.

Along with regular distributions, McNeely says the food bank also provides a barrel for people to take what they need in an emergency situation. She shares a story about a young couple that was struggling- yet hesitant to take food. When they did finally accept a bag, they started eating it right when they took it.

On a brighter note, the Postal Carrier Donation Program, was just approved to take place after 2 years without it, but that is still over a week away on Saturday May 14. Other programs are also in the works, but an urgent and immediate need exists today.

Food donations can be dropped off at the Food Bank warehouse on Railroad Avenue in Grass Valley 8am-3pm weekdays, and monetary donations can also be mailed, dropped off, or made online. McNeeley says donated money goes directly for food.