Food Bank Celebrates Additional Storage

It was a festive atmosphere Wednesday afternoon as the Food Bank of Nevada County welcomed about a hundred guests to an open house and celebration of a recent addition to the storage capacity at the food distribution facility. During a Ribbon Cutting ceremony, Board of Directors President Doug Fleming explains the expansion was made possible with the help of Nevada County Social Services.

Grass Valley Mayor Jan Arbuckle was on hand to both celebrate and learn more about the Food Bank.

The Food Bank on Nevada County in coordination with a number of other groups including The United Way of Nevada County distributed over 2 million pounds of food last year. Volunteer Coordinator Heather Haddock explaining a display of the amount of food that is distributed at each event.

The Food Bank is in need of both financial and food donations as the need for services continues to grow in the county. More information available at https://foodbankofnc.org/