Food Bank Donations Down

Though a number of food banks around Northern California are successfully collecting turkeys for Thanksgiving distributions to needy familes, the Food Bank of Nevada County is struggling to meet our community needs. Executive Direcor Nicole McNeely says the number of turkeys available for distribution to North San Juan families was short, so the Food Bank has to change plans. Instead of distributing individual turkeys to families, they will provide the turkeys for a community meal at the North San Juan Community Center, Thanksgiving Day.

Listen to Nicole McNeely

McNeely says a turkey distribution in Grass Valley almost didn’t happen because of a lack of turkeys, but she says an anonymous donor made a generous contribution of 400 turkeys at the last moment.

Listen to Nicole McNeely

McNeely points out the recent power outages also had an effect on donations. With schools being closed that donation stream was hindered.

The Food Bank is trying to collect around 650 hams and turkeys for distribution in both Grass Valley and North San Juan in December.

Listen to Nicole McNeely

In addition to their own distribution, the Food Bank also partners with the Anual Holiday Toy and Food Run, and the United Way of Nevada County to provide holiday meals to those in need.

If you did not receive a holiday mailer from the food bank you can contact them through the website FoodBankofNC.org.