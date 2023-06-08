< Back to All News

Food Bank Gears Up For Summer Lunch Pgm

Posted: Jun. 8, 2023 12:45 AM PDT

With classes getting out soon, the Food Bank of Nevada County is gearing up for its Summer Lunch Program. It’s for ages two through 18. No paperwork is needed, you can just show up at various locations, starting Monday. Bella Thornberry, also the daughter of Executive Director Julie Thornberry, is the director of the program. She says for some it might be the only meal of the day…

Thornberry says food insecurity remains a huge issue for kids in the county. 45-percent of K-12 students qualify for free and reduced price lunches during the school year. She says they serve about 100 to 150 children a day, or a total of five to seven-thousand meals…

The free lunches are offered during the noon hour at the Bear and Penn Valley Libraries and a number of affordable apartment complexes. Also at the Condon Park Skating Area and Memorial Park Playground, from 1:30 to 1:45pm. That’s Monday through Friday, from June 12th to August fourth.

